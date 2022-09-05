The Directorate of Technical Education of the State government recently announced establishment of “Innovate TN Labs” at the Government College of Engineering in Salem, Tiruchi (Srirangam) and Tirunelveli at ₹13.07 crore in partnership with TANSIM.

Coimbatore-based Forge is empanelled as the “Knowledge and Capabilities Partner” by TANSIM and DoTE to operate the industrial innovation labs under the Innovate TN brand in multiple Government Engineering and Polytechnic Colleges in the State.

According to a release, these centres will stimulate local innovations and promote technical entrepreneurship as a five-year turnkey project on Build-Operate-Transfer Model. The Innovate TN Salem Lab commenced its first initiative on August 1 in Salem with a five-day capacity building programme “Innovation Mentor” for faculty members and it was designed, developed and delivered by Forge.

Programme held

Apparel Export Promotion Council organised a webinar with Directorate General of Systems & Data Management on issues related to RoSCTL Scheme.

Naren Goenka, chairman of AEPC, said, the exporters had been facing a number of issues in the operations of the Scheme at ICEGATE, specifically from May, 2022. Earlier, the exporters faced problems in the scroll generation and it was addressed. Subsequently, scrip generation virtually came to standstill and it was also resolved now.

Vinayak C. Gupta, Additional Director General at the Directorate, said generation of scrips started after July 26. Nearly 17 lakh shipping bill cases pending for scrip generations had been resolved, which included almost 90% of total pending cases. About 5.8 lakh shipping bills amounting to ₹4.300 crore accounted for in financial year 2022 along with respect to the RoSCTL scheme.

The remaining pending cases owing to the operational issues would be fixed within 15 days, he said.

Meeting held

Coimbatore Builders and Contractors Association (CEBACA) organised a special session recently for stakeholders of the construction industry in this region to showcase the features of a newly-constructed convention centre on PSG iTech Campus.

The concept, seating capacity of 1,500, aesthetic look, functionality, use of innovative materials, methodology of construction, landscaping and interiors had made it a special structure, said a release from the Association. Its president, S.G. Swaminathan said the convention centre was a “harmonious amalgamation of modern architecture and engineering with visionary execution”.

Recruitment

Kovai.co will be recruiting senior management personnel for its offices in the UK and Coimbatore, said Saravana Kumar, Founder and CEO of Kovai.co.

The company has developed a new product that will be launched soon. The company already has nearly 240 employees at its Coimbatore office. There is a gap at the senior level and the company is addressing it, he said. The year 2021 was a golden year for Saas and since January this year, there is a correction. However, the Saas market will become bigger during the next 10 years, he said.

New facility

Power management company Eaton has opened a new machining centre of excellence at the Eaton plant in Coimbatore. This will focus on diversified interconnect product lines for industrial, smart agriculture, and satellite markets and will support future innovations and new technology implementations.

“Patrice Cavelier-Bros, senior vice-president and general manager, Interconnect Technologies Division, Eaton, said in a release the plant had precision machining capabilities for various raw materials used in aerospace, Defence and industrial applications.