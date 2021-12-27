Capacity building programme gets under way for ATR field staff

A two-day capacity building programme for the 42 field staff of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) began at the Attakatti Wildlife Management Training Centre on Monday.

The programme is organised by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB).

According to V. Selvan, Assistant Conservator of Forest, the programme will have lectures by experts on scenario of wildlife crime in India and role of WCCB, wildlife forensics, collection preservation and labelling of evidences from the wildlife crime scene, Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, Criminal Procedure Code and Indian Penal Code provisions related to search, seizure and arrest, release of seized materials by court, custodial interrogation and recording of statement by magistrate, frequently trafficked wildlife contraband and identification of wildlife products, parts and derivatives, collection of intelligence and interrogation techniques, handling of cyber wildlife crimes, wildlife crime networks, and illegal elephant ivory trade.

Forest range officers, foresters and forest guards from Tiruppur and Pollachi divisions of ATR are participating in the training.