Capacity building programme for women chairpersons of urban local bodies begins in Coimbatore

November 22, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A three-day capacity building programme on “She is a change maker” for elected women representatives of urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu began at Hotel Tamil Nadu in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Collector G.S. Sameeran said the progress of society depended on women empowerment and gender equality.He appealed to the women representatives to effectively handle time and resources for the development of the State.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said skill development was essential for elected representatives to deliver good governance to the people. Tamil Nadu stands as a pioneer in women empowerment from the time of Sangam era, said the Commissioner, adding that addressing gender inequality was the need of the hour for the State to attain equitable progress.

A.S. Kumari, Chairperson of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women, said a total of 11 out of 21 municipal corporations in the State had women mayors.

The Commission receives a lot of petitions from women, especially from rural areas, about harassment. This is because of the increased awareness among women, she said.

The programme jointly organised by the National Commission for Women and Tamil Nadu Institute of Urban Studies (TNIUS) is aimed at training 175 women chairpersons from corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats in five batches. On Tuesday, the first batch of 35 representatives from various urban local bodies, Coimbatore Corporation Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, and Director of TNIUS R. Saraswathi participated.