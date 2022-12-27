ADVERTISEMENT

Capacity building programme for Farmer Producer Organisation members held in Coimbatore

December 27, 2022 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A total of for 120 members of Farmer Producer Organisations participated in a capacity building programme under the Vaazhndhu Kaattuvom Project — formerly known as Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project — between December 14 and 24 in Coimbatore.

Vaazhndhu Kaattuvom Project teams from Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Nilgiris along with National Agro Foundation’s Technical Support Agency explained collectivisation through producer collectives, business plan preparation, legal compliances, convergences, governance, branding, marketing and financial management aspects, according to a release.

This World Bank-assisted State government project will help about 10 Producer Collectives or Farmer Producer Organisations in these districts, registered under the Companies Act for this scheme, to set up Farmer Producer Company Limited, the release stated. Every Farmer Producer Organisation will have 10 Board of Directors, a Chief Executive Officer and an accountant

Apart from them, each Farmer Producer Organisation member or shareholder can pay a share capital of ₹1,000 for which they will be issued a ‘Share Certificate’.

After the training, the BODs, CEOs and accountants can decide upon the field of business they wish to specialise in, based on which further assistance will be provided, National Agro Foundation’s technical support agency State Lead S. Ganesan said.

