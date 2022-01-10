Capacity building programme for district level officials held in Erode

ERODE

10 January 2022 17:45 IST

A two-day capacity building training programme for the Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project (TNRTP) officials from five districts was held here recently.

Organised by the National Agro Foundation, its director S.V. Murugan shared his experience in promoting the producer groups while its coordinator S. Ganesan explained the overview of training modules for collectives, resource mobilisation and startup fund milestones for collective enterprises.

Officials said that TNRTP is a World Bank-assisted project implemented by the State government, which aims at transformation of rural communities through rural enterprise promotion, access to finance and employment opportunities in the selected 120 blocks, 3,994 village panchayats in 31 districts in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

The project will target primarily the self help group households, who have a basic level of assets, resources and skills with special focus on women, scheduled tribes, scheduled castes, differently abled, youth and aspiring entrepreneurs.

District Level officials from Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Nilgiris participated.