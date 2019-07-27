‘Cannot release water from Bhavani Sagar reservoir’

Erode Collector C. Kathiravan has said that water cannot be released from the Bhavani Sagar Reservoir for irrigation as the water level is low.

During the farmers grievance redressal meeting held at Collectorate here on Friday, Subi. Thalapathy, president of Thadapalli – Arakankottai – Bhavani River Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam said that the water level is 60 feet while the inflow is 3,000 cusecs.

He said that water should have been released for irrigation in Kodiveri ayacuts on April 15 and for Kalingiyam canal irrigated areas on June 15.

However, water was not released so far, he said. He also wanted to know why 800 cusecs of water was released for five days recently and stopped when farmers opposed it.

V.M. Velayudham, president of Kalingarayan Pasana Sabai sought the release of water from Bhavani Sagar Reservoir by pointing out that water was released for irrigation when the level was 33 feet few years ago. He also said motors were being used to illegally draw water from River Cauvery at Kokkarayanpettai in Namakkal district, and sought action to end this.

Mr. Kathiravan said that when water was released for irrigation on July 12, 2018, the storage was 20 tmc while it is seven tmc now. Also, there was no copious inflow now.

He said that the present storage level would not be sufficient to meet the water needs for irrigation and hence ruled out the release of water.