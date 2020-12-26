Cane procurement for second crushing season flagged off

Cane procurement for the second crushing season was formally flagged off here at the Subramanya Siva Sugarcane Cooperative Society in Paapireddypatty on Friday.

A total of 1,28,000 metric tonnes of sugarcane is targeted to be crushed for 2020-21 in the district. This includes the society’s own cane of 98,000 mts (from 3283.85 acreage) and 30,000 mts from Dharmapuri Sugarcane Cooperative society.

Further, the 1,565 members of the Subramanya Siva Cooperative Society, who had supplied cane for 2019-20 will also receive an additional support of ₹137.50 per tonne as announced by the government. Accordingly, a total of ₹98.3 lakh will be credited to the bank accounts of the society members.

According to the administration, 113 lorries, 86 tractors and 14 bullock carts have been engaged for the transport of cut cane from the fields to the crushing unit of the society.

The district administration has urged farmers to cut the cane that belongs to the society and transport it in time for the cane crushing. Further, farmers are urged to help increase the productivity to the targeted 4,30,000 mts in over 14,000 acres registered with the cooperative society.

Earlier, the cane crushing season was formally launched by District Revenue Officer K. Ramamoorthy.