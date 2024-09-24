Cane growers warned against diverting cane registered for government sugar mill

The Dharmapuri district administration has issued a stern warning to cane growers and private sugar mills against diverting cane registered for crushing with the Dharmapuri District Cooperative Sugar Mill.

According to officials, there have been attempts by private sugar and jaggery mills to intercept cane intended for government sugar cooperative societies, which is illegal and causes financial losses to both the government and the cooperative sugar mill.

The administration has received complaints of such diversion involving cane registered for the 2024-25 crushing season. These actions are punishable under the Sugarcane Control Act, 1966, and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, as per Sections 7(1)(a)(I). Cane growers transporting unregistered cane within the jurisdiction of the cooperative mill must obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the sugarcane officer. Any vehicle found transporting cane without the required NOC will be seized along with its load, warned the Collector.

