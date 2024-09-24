ADVERTISEMENT

Cane growers warned against diverting cane registered for government sugar mill

Published - September 24, 2024 08:03 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The Dharmapuri district administration has issued a stern warning to cane growers and private sugar mills against diverting cane registered for crushing with the Dharmapuri District Cooperative Sugar Mill.

According to officials, there have been attempts by private sugar and jaggery mills to intercept cane intended for government sugar cooperative societies, which is illegal and causes financial losses to both the government and the cooperative sugar mill.

The administration has received complaints of such diversion involving cane registered for the 2024-25 crushing season. These actions are punishable under the Sugarcane Control Act, 1966, and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, as per Sections 7(1)(a)(I). Cane growers transporting unregistered cane within the jurisdiction of the cooperative mill must obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the sugarcane officer. Any vehicle found transporting cane without the required NOC will be seized along with its load, warned the Collector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US