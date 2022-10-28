Cane farmers in Arachalur oppose change of mill to Bhavani

Sugarcane growers opposed the order of the Cane Commissioner that directs farmers in Arachalur to supply cane from sugar mill at Pugalur to mill at Bhavani and came to submit petitions at the Collectorate in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Opposing the Cane Commissioner’s order that directs sugarcane growers in Arachalur to supply cane to the mill at Bhavani, instead of Pugalur, farmers in large numbers came to the collectorate here on Friday.

Members of Pugalur Sugar Mill Cane Farmers’ Association, led by its president M.V. Shanmugaraj, said that farmers in and around Arachalur were supplying cane to the mill located at Pugalur for 30 years now. As per the Sugarcane (Control) Order, 1966, farmers are settled within 15 days for their produce. “In the last 30 years, the mill administration has been disbursing money without any arrears to cane farmers”, they said.

While their cane areas were allotted to the mill so far, the Cane Commissioner had allotted the cane areas to a private mill in Bhavani Taluk against their interest, they added. “The mill in Bhavani failed to settle money to the cane farmers regularly and arrears are pending for over 10 years now”, they said and claimed that the Cane Commissioner failed to intervene at least once and get the dues of farmers cleared. “Change of cane allotment area is an arbitrary decision as farmers were not consulted”, they said and urged the intervention of the State government to solve the issue. Later, they submitted a petition to the district administration.