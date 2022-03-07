Cane crushing begins at Palacodde Cooperative Sugar Mill

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini inaugurating the sugarcane crushing at the cooperative society in Palacodde, Dharmapuri, on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Cane crushing began at the Dharmapuri District Cooperative Sugar Mill Limited in Palacodde here for the current fiscal on Monday.

A total of 3,422-acre cane area has been registered with the sugar mill this crushing season. This envisions a targeted 1.02 mts of cane for crushing to produce 1.03 lakh quintal of sugar. It also envisions production of 9.31 MW of power at the captive power plant of the sugar mill. Of this, 3.02 MW will be for captive use and the remaining 6.24 MW of power will be sold to Tangedco for distribution, according to the sugar mill.

The cane crushing for the current year is being taken after a two-year hiatus. The sugar mill was not opened for 2019-20 and 2020-21 due to unprecedent drought, according to the administration.

To facilitate transport of cane, 48 lorries, 50 tractors, 14 tippers and 26 bullock carts are being deployed to cover the registered cane area. The mill administration urged farmers to transport the cane to the sugar mill on time.

Earlier, Collector S. Dhivyadarshini inaugurated the cane crushing at the sugar mill in the presence of the MLAs including former Minister for Higher Education and Palacodde MLA K.P. Anbalagan.