Candidates upset over postponement of interview in Erode

With the personal interview scheduled to be held for the post of animal husbandry assistants postponed, candidates thronged the Department of Animal Husbandry on State Bank Road and staged a demonstration here on Thursday.

The department had invited applications to fill 19 vacancies for which 4,125 candidates had applied. Interviews were scheduled to be held at veterinary institutions and hospital premises from April 26 to 29 and interviews were conducted on April 26 and 27. Certificates of candidates were verified and they were asked to ride bicycles and handle cattle. On an average around 2,000 candidates took part in the interview held on two days.

On Wednesday night, the district administration announced that as per the instructions from the government and due to administrative reasons, interviews were postponed on April 28 and 29. A message board was also placed outside the department office.

However, on Thursday, over 200 candidates, whose interviews were scheduled for the day, arrived at the office. They were shocked to learn that the interview was postponed and raised slogans.

Over 50 police personnel led by Town DSP Ananda Kumar were posted for security. Candidates entered into an altercation with the police and said that they were not given prior information regarding the postponement. They wanted the reason for the postponement and staged a demonstration.

Palanivel, Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, informed them that the government had postponed the interviews and new dates will be announced soon. He asked them not to get upset as interviews were not cancelled, but postponed. Later, the candidates left the premises.