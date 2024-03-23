GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Candidates to start campaigning next week in Coimbatore

March 23, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Campaigning by the Lok Sabha candidates is expected to gain momentum next week after they file the nominations.

The DMK candidate Ganapathi Rajkumar paid homage to GD Naidu on his birth anniversary and met religious heads on Saturday.

He told presspersons that he met multi-faith leaders on Saturday and sought their support. The DMK’s victory prospects are bright as Chief Minister M.K, Stalin has implemented here the schemes announced and several projects that were not announced too. The DMK protects the minorities and so it should win in Coimbatore, he said.

The BJP candidate K. Annamalai visited the Ayyapan temple at Siddhapudur and will start campaigning from next week, said sources in the party.

The AIADMK candidate Singai Ramachandran said he will hit the campaign trail from March 31.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.