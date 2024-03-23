Candidates to start campaigning next week in Coimbatore

March 23, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Campaigning by the Lok Sabha candidates is expected to gain momentum next week after they file the nominations.

The DMK candidate Ganapathi Rajkumar paid homage to GD Naidu on his birth anniversary and met religious heads on Saturday.

He told presspersons that he met multi-faith leaders on Saturday and sought their support. The DMK’s victory prospects are bright as Chief Minister M.K, Stalin has implemented here the schemes announced and several projects that were not announced too. The DMK protects the minorities and so it should win in Coimbatore, he said.

The BJP candidate K. Annamalai visited the Ayyapan temple at Siddhapudur and will start campaigning from next week, said sources in the party.

The AIADMK candidate Singai Ramachandran said he will hit the campaign trail from March 31.