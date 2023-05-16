HamberMenu
Candidates receive appointment letters at Rozgar Mela

May 16, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla handing over appointment letter to a candidate at Rozgar Mela held in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla handing over appointment letter to a candidate at Rozgar Mela held in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

As many as 371 candidates selected for various jobs in the government received their appointment letters on Tuesday here from Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla.

Rozgar Mela, held across 45 locations in the country on Tuesday, including Coimbatore, saw distribution of appointment letters to totally 71,000 people.

A press release said the recruitments were for positions across Central government departments and State governments/Union Territories that supported the initiative. The new recruits were for positions such as gramin dak sevaks, inspector of posts, commercial-cum-ticket clerk, junior clerk-cum-typist, junior accounts clerk, track maintainer, assistant section officer, tax assistants, and inspectors.

The appointees will also be able to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.

