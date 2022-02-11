Candidates pledge against bribing voters in Coimbatore

Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam members on Friday administering pledge to candidates contesting the urban local bodies election in Coimbatore.

COIMBATORE

11 February 2022 19:15 IST

Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam on Friday administered pledge to candidates contesting the urban local bodies polls in wards in Kurichi here. Party coordinator V. Eswaran said the party had organised the event at a ground on Sangam Street, Kurichi, to administer pledge against bribing voters and sent out invitation to all political parties.

Candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazahgam, Makkal Needhi Maiam, Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam, Pattali Makkal Katchi, and a few other parties and independents participated.

Mr. Eswaran said the AIADMK, DMK and Congress did not participate and wanted to know if they would at least announce independently that their candidates would not bribe voters. Being big, well-established parties compared to others, he wanted to know if their leaders would come out in the open against such a practice and appealed to the party leadership to do so.

Around 25 contestants participated in the event and said under oath that they would not bribe voters.