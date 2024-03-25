ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates of mainstream political parties file nominations for Tiruppur Lok Sabha seat

March 25, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

BJP candidate for Tiruppur Lok Sabha seat A.P. Muruganandam proceeds to file his nomination papers on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Candidates of mainstream political parties filed their nomination papers for Tiruppur Lok Sabha seat on Monday.

CPI candidate and sitting MP K. Subbarayan, AIADMK contestant P. Arunachalam, BJP candidate A.P. Muruganandam and Naam Tamizhar Katchi candidate Seethalakshmi submitted the nomination papers to District Collector and Chief Electoral Officer T. Christuraj.

Mr. Subbarayan filed his papers flanked by Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Congress Urban unit president R. Krishnan, CPI(M) State Committee Member Kamaraj, and representatives of other supporting parties.

“The contest is between democracy and totalitarianism,” K. Subbarayan said, exuding confidence that he would emerge victorious under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Arunachalam, who belongs to Periyavettuvapalayam near Perundurai, is the Secretary of Erode Suburban East District MGR Youth Wing. After he filed the papers, Mr. Sengottaiyan. who earlier led a procession of AIADMK partymen accompanying the party candidate. told reporters that the “AIADMK will again prove that Kongu region is the party’s fort”.

Like these two contestants, Mr. Muruganandam also garlanded the statue of freedom fighter Tiruppur Kumaran before proceeding to file nomination papers. A flutter arose when his partymen smeared ashes on the forehead part of the statue.

The BJP would be elected for a third term and address the persisting issues, Mr. Muruganandam said.

Ms. Seethalakshmni said she would work for securing projects for the economic development and take measures for environment upkeep.

BSP candidate Palani, and an Independent candidate M.R. Senguttuvan, also filed their nominations along with dummy candidates of the mainstream parties.

