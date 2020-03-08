Candidates in South Zone preferred over others in conservancy workers’ appointment

Coimbatore

Two out of every three persons the Coimbatore Corporation appointed conservancy workers is from the South Zone, which falls under Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani’s Thondamuthur constituency.

On Friday, the Corporation issued appointment orders to 321 persons as conservancy workers.

Of the 321, more than 200 are from South Zone, said Corporation sources, adding that the vacancy in the Zone was 93, though. And, from the remaining four zones – North East, Central and West, the Corporation had filled the rest 120-odd posts.

The Corporation, following the State Government's approval, had sometime ago called for applications to fill up 543 vacant conservancy worker posts. More than 7,300 candidates had applied and of those 4,700 turned up for the preliminary certificate verification process in December 2019.

Though the Corporation had fixed the ability to read and write Tamil as the basic qualification, candidates with engineer, arts and science degrees had turned up with their certificates.

After sitting over the list of selected candidates for nearly three months, the Corporation suddenly said it was issuing appointment orders to the short-listed candidates.

The Friday's announcement that Mr. Velumani would issue appointment orders was a surprise even for us, said a few Corporation officials. They admitted on condition of anonymity, that the selection for appointment of over 200 candidates from the South Zone clearly had the stamp of political interference.

They would not be surprised if people close to the powers that be or employees of contract companies that were close to the powers that be were preferred to others, the officers said.

A sanitary officer said the Corporation overlooking the candidature of contract workers with over 10 years of experience had already led to people posing difficult questions.

N. Karthik,MLA, said he had started receiving complaints since Friday evening. The Corporation had preferred not only candidates from the South Zone but also those who were close to the ruling party, the AIADMK.

The skewed appointment was only an extension of the Corporation spending money on projects mostly in South Zone that fell under Mr. Velumani's constituency.

After the week-long mourning due to the death of party’s general secretary K. Anbazhagan, Mr. Karthik said the DMK would oppose the Corporation’s skewed appointment.

Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath said while he was not aware of how many candidates were selected from each of the zones, the Corporation had selected candidates from all zones.