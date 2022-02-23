Candidates from tribal settlements set to become ward councillors in Tiruppur town panchayat

Candidates from two wards in Dhali Town Panchayat near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, who hail from tribal settlements of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), have won in the urban local body elections.

G. Selvan from Kurumalai settlement won in Ward No. 16 with 169 votes while M. Vaneeshwari from Thirumoorthy Malai settlement won in Ward No. 17 by securing 94 votes. Both contested on a CPI(M) ticket, which is part of the DMK-led alliance. Ward No. 16 comprises Kurumalai, Poochukottamparai and Melkurumalai tribal settlements in and Thirumoorthy Malai settlement comes under Ward No. 17. These two wards were added to Dhali Town Panchayat during the ward delimitation exercise carried out in 2021.

As per data from the district administration, the two wards saw a turnout of above 70% during the polling held on Saturday. Ward No. 16, with 385 eligible voters, polled 306 votes or 79.48% and Ward No. 17, with 234 eligible voters, polled 167 votes or 71.37%.

An elated Ms. Vaneeshwari told The Hindu on Thursday that she sees this victory as a “good opportunity.” “Out of the 110 houses in Thirumoorthy Malai settlement, only 70 have power supply,” she said, adding that ensuring electricity along with other basic amenities to the tribal settlement would be given top priority. Another priority would be to ensure homestead pattas to the residents in the settlement, Ms. Vaneeshwari added.

Kurumalai tribal settlement, which is located on an elevation within ATR, requires road connectivity to Thirumoorthy Malai settlement to ensure basic amenities for its residents, asserted Mr. Selvan.

“A six-km-long road must be laid connecting the two tribal settlements and the Forest Department must allocate two acres for this project,” he said, adding that he would work towards this as the councillor of Ward No. 16. Referring to the dilapidated condition of several houses within the three settlements, he said that works would also be done to construct new houses under the Chief Minister Solar Powered Green House Scheme.