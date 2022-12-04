Candidates for village assistant posts stage road roko in Erode

December 04, 2022 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Salem

Candidates, who came late for the written exam for village assistant post, staged a road roko in Erode on Sunday as they were not allowed into the exam centre.

To fill the vacancies for village assistant post across the State, a written exam was conducted on Sunday.

In Erode district, 8,237 candidates got their hall tickets of which 6,133 candidates (74.46%) attended the written exam. The candidates were instructed to reach the exam centres before 9.30 a.m., but more than 50 candidates came late to a centre at Thindal. As the police personnel did not allow them into the centre, a quarrel erupted between them. Later, the candidates staged a road roko on Thindal Road. But after a few minutes, they withdrew their protest.

In the Salem district, 11,878 candidates received hall tickets, and of those, 8,418 candidates (70.87%) attended the exam and 3,460 were absent.

In Namakkal, of the 3,762 candidates who got hall tickets, 2,824 candidates (75.07%) attended the exam. In Krishnagiri district, 5,414 candidates received their hall tickets and 3,684 (68.1%) attended the exam.