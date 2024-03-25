GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Candidates file nominations in Salem and Namakkal

March 25, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
T.M. Selvaganapathy, DMK candidate for Salem parliamentary constituency, filing his nomination with returning officer and Collector R. Brinda Devi at the Salem collectorate on Monday, 25 March 2024.

T.M. Selvaganapathy, DMK candidate for Salem parliamentary constituency, filing his nomination with returning officer and Collector R. Brinda Devi at the Salem collectorate on Monday, 25 March 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Candidates belonging to the DMK, AIADMK, KMDK and BJP filed their nominations for the parliamentary elections in Salem and Namakkal districts on Monday.

The AIADMK candidate for Salem P. Vignesh, accompanied by AIADMK functionaries Elangovan and Omalur MLA R. Mani, filed his nomination with the District Collector and Returning Officer (RO), R. Brindha Devi. Mr. Vignesh was followed by DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathy, who was accompanied by Salem North MLA R. Rajendran, MP S.R. Parthiban and functionaries of VCK and Congress. Both candidates refused to speak to the media after filing their nominations.

Similarly, in Namakkal district, KMDK candidate V.S. Madeswaran, contesting on a DMK ticket, filed his nomination with the District Collector and RO S. Uma, as well as AIADMK candidate S. Tamilmani and BJP state vice president.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the collectorates of both districts, and vehicles are allowed into the Collectorate only after a police check.

