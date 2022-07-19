Coimbatore

Candidates eligible under ESIC can apply for MBBS, BDS seats

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE July 19, 2022 21:52 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 21:52 IST

Candidates seeking admission in UG medical courses (MBBS/BDS) under Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) can now submit applications online for the ‘Ward of Insured Person' (IP) Certificate 2022–23 from July 5 to 26. The applicants should submit the printed copy to the respective ESIC branches before July 27.

There are 437 MBBS and 28 BDS seats all over India (including Chennai and Coimbatore) reserved for the children of ESI-insured persons.

The children of the ESI holders with the 'Ward of Insured Person' who qualify in National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (UG)-2022 [NEET (UG) - 2022] can apply at the ESIC Medical/Dental and some government medical colleges under seats allocated for the I academic session 2022-23.

Advertisement
Advertisement

For details, candidates may visit www.esic.nic.in and www.mcc.nic.in or contact the ESIC Branch office concerned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
medical colleges
Coimbatore
Read more...