Candidates eligible under ESIC can apply for MBBS, BDS seats

Candidates seeking admission in UG medical courses (MBBS/BDS) under Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) can now submit applications online for the ‘Ward of Insured Person' (IP) Certificate 2022–23 from July 5 to 26. The applicants should submit the printed copy to the respective ESIC branches before July 27.

There are 437 MBBS and 28 BDS seats all over India (including Chennai and Coimbatore) reserved for the children of ESI-insured persons.

The children of the ESI holders with the 'Ward of Insured Person' who qualify in National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (UG)-2022 [NEET (UG) - 2022] can apply at the ESIC Medical/Dental and some government medical colleges under seats allocated for the I academic session 2022-23.

For details, candidates may visit www.esic.nic.in and www.mcc.nic.in or contact the ESIC Branch office concerned.