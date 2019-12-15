Candidate comes with empty pots to file nomination

A candidate who filed nominations for village panchayat position here on Saturday came with empty plastic pots to the panchayat office to highlight water issues in the panchayat.

P. Veerakumar, a 38-year-old independent candidate, came along with his supporters carrying empty plastic pots to the Selathampatti panchayat to file his nomination papers to the post of Village President.

Nine wards

Mr. Veerakumar said that there are nine wards in the panchayat and there is severe drinking water crisis in various parts of the panchayat.

“People here need to travel 2 km to fetch water. Provisions for drinking water supply has been provided only at some parts of the the panchayat and if elected, would ensure better drinking water supply to the public here.” He added that steps would be taken to install a RO plant and to set up a Primary Health Centre in the panchayat.

Meanwhile in Salem, 27 nominations were received for elections to district panchayat ward member post, 234 for panchayat union ward member, 257 for village panchayat president and 1,539 nominations for village panchayat ward member post.

In Namakkal, 14 nominations were received for district panchayat ward member post, 152 for panchayat union ward member, 189 for village panchayat president and 941 nominations were received for village panchayat ward member post.

In Dharmapuri, 20 nominations were received for district panchayat ward member post, 159 for panchayat union ward member, 168 nominations for village panchayat president and 1,139 nominations were received for village panchayat ward member post across 10 panchayat unions.

In Krishnagiri, across 10 panchayat unions, 37 candidates filed nominations for district panchayat ward member post, 230 nominations were received for panchayat union ward member position, 224 nominations for village panchayat president and 1,400 nominations were received for village panchayat ward member post.