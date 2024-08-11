Cancer screening conducted in four districts affected by industrial effluents, says Health Minister

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said in Erode on Sunday that the Health Department conducted cancer screening in four districts affected by industrial effluents and plans to conduct similar screening in other districts too.

The Minister, along with Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, inaugurated a pay ward in Erode Government Hospital and inspected various wards.

Mr. Subramanian said people in four districts - Erode, Kanyakumari, Tirupattur, and Ranipet - that were affected by industrial effluents, were screened for cancer in November last year. A total of 9.82 lakh people were invited for the cancer screening and 4.19 lakh people participated. Of these, 176 people were diagnosed with cancer, including 50 from Erode district. They were then admitted for treatment.

Mr. Subramanian said the government announced an MRI scan for the Erode Government Hospital at a cost of ₹8.50 crore in the budget and it would be provided soon. In the last three years, the number of visitors to the government hospital had doubled. To improve the government hospital service, a pay ward with 20 beds was inaugurated on Sunday at Erode Government Hospital. During last year’s budget, the government announced opening of pay wards in 16 places and inaugurated such facilities in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Salem.

Stating that vacancies would be filled in the Health Department, Mr. Subramanian said 1,021 doctor posts and 977 nurses were appointed. Soon, 986 pharmacists would be appointed. Also, 2,053 applications were received for the appointment of doctors. A case was pending in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court regarding the appointment of 1,066 health inspectors, and a case was pending in the Supreme Court regarding the filling of 2,250 village health nurse posts. After the court verdict, the vacancies would be filled, he said.