ADVERTISEMENT

Cancer Awareness Drive conducted in Tiruppur Govt. Medical College

May 05, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Reach Foundation, in collaboration with Can Fin Homes and Kerala Friends Cricket Association, organised a ‘Cancer Awareness Drive’ at the Tiruppur Government Medical College on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event aimed to raise awareness about the habits that contribute to cancer and the need for balanced nutrition, and attracted over 200 participants in a cycleathon. The rally was flagged off from the hospital premises by A. Muruganathan, Chairman of the Rotary Public Welfare Trust. A cricket tournament followed the rally, held on a private school ground.

Tiruppur Government Medical College is set to establish a cancer cell specialising in patient treatment, under the ‘Namakke Naame’ scheme, at a total cost of ₹90 crore. Currently, ₹20 crore have been raised by the organisers towards this initiative.

R. Murugesan, the Dean of the College, stated that the funds will be used to acquire a medical linear accelerator, and it is expected that the facility will be operational within a year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US