Cancer Awareness Drive conducted in Tiruppur Govt. Medical College

May 05, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Reach Foundation, in collaboration with Can Fin Homes and Kerala Friends Cricket Association, organised a ‘Cancer Awareness Drive’ at the Tiruppur Government Medical College on Sunday.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the habits that contribute to cancer and the need for balanced nutrition, and attracted over 200 participants in a cycleathon. The rally was flagged off from the hospital premises by A. Muruganathan, Chairman of the Rotary Public Welfare Trust. A cricket tournament followed the rally, held on a private school ground.

Tiruppur Government Medical College is set to establish a cancer cell specialising in patient treatment, under the ‘Namakke Naame’ scheme, at a total cost of ₹90 crore. Currently, ₹20 crore have been raised by the organisers towards this initiative.

R. Murugesan, the Dean of the College, stated that the funds will be used to acquire a medical linear accelerator, and it is expected that the facility will be operational within a year.

