Cancellation, regulation of train services on December 30

December 28, 2022 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

In view of engineering works at a level crossing between Chinna Salem and Pukkiravari Railway Stations in Salem – Virudhachalam section, train services will be cancelled and regulated on December 30 as given below.

A release from Salem Railway Division said that train No.06121 Virudhachalam – Salem Junction train, scheduled to leave Virudhachalam at 6 a.m. and reach Salem Junction at 9.05 a.m., will be fully cancelled. Likewise, Train No.06896 Salem Junction - Virudhachalam train, scheduled to leave Salem Junction at 10.10 a.m. and reach Virudhachalam at 1.10 p.m. will be fully cancelled.

Train No.16530 Karaikal – SMVT Bengaluru train, scheduled to reach Salem Junction at 2.35 p.m. will be regulated for 1.30 hours at a convenient location on December 30, the release added.