Cancellation, regulation of train services on December 19, 20

In view of engineering works at Mayanoor railway station between Karur and Kulithalai railway stations, train services will be cancelled and regulated on December 19 and 20 as given below.
A release from Salem Railway Division said that Train No.06882 Karur Junction – Tiruchi Junction train, scheduled to leave Karur Junction at 3.55 p.m. and reach Tiruchi at 5.55 p.m. will be fully cancelled. Likewise, Train No.06123 Tiruchi Junction – Karur Junction train, scheduled to leave Tiruchi Junction at 6.20 p.m. and reach Karur Junction 8.30 p.m. will be fully cancelled.
Train No.06809 Tiruchi Junction – Erode Junction train, scheduled to leave Tiruchi Junction at 4.30 p.m. and reach Erode Junction at 8.25 p.m. will be regulated for 30 minutes at a convenient location. Likewise, Train No.06612 Erode Junction – Tiruchi Junction train, scheduled to leave Erode Junction at 4.35 p.m. and reach Tiruchi Junction at 8. 45 p.m. will be regulated for 30 minutes at a convenient location.
Train No.12083 Mayiladuthurai Junction – Coimbatore Junction Jan Shatabdi Express will be regulated for 30 minutes at a convenient location on these two days, the release added.
