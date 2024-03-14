Cancellation of train due to engineering works in Salem-Vriddhachalam section

March 14, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Salem

Due to engineering works being carried out at level crossings between Attur and Chinna Salem railway stations in the Salem-Vriddhachalam section, a pair of train services were cancelled on March 15, 21, 25, and 29.

The Vriddhachalam Junction-Salem Junction (train no. 06121), scheduled to leave Vriddhachalam Junction at 6.15 a.m. and reach Salem Junction at 9.05 a.m., will be cancelled.

The Salem Junction-Vriddhachalam Junction (train no. 06896), scheduled to leave Salem Junction at 10.30 a.m. and reach Vriddhachalam Junction at 1.15 p.m., will be cancelled.

