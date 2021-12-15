Cancellation of NMR services extended

Salem Division of Southern Railway announced on Tuesday that the cancellation of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) trains between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam has been extended till December 21. According to a release, Train No. 06136 Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam and Train No. 06137 Udhagamandalam – Mettupalayam special trains, which were initially cancelled on October 23, will continue to remain cancelled due to landslides and fallen boulders triggered by rain in the Kallar – Coonoor section of the NMR line. The NMR services between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam will continue uninterrupted.

Isha founder commends Green T.N. Mission

Founder of Isha Foundation Jaggi Vasudev commended the State government for its ‘Green Tamil Nadu Mission’ that aims at increasing the forest and tree cover in the State from the present 23.8% to 33% by 2030-31. In a tweet on Tuesday, he termed it as a “much needed initiative that will revive soil health” and extended support on behalf of ‘Cauvery Calling’, the agroforestry initiative of Isha Foundation.