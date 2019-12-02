Coimbatore

Cancellation of grievances redress meet causes hardship to elderly people

Officials asked people to drop the petitions in a box kept at the Collectorate in Erode on Monday.

Meeting will not be conducted till elections to rural local bodies are over

The cancellation of weekly grievances redress meeting at the Collectorate on Monday caused hardship to many people, especially elders, as they were asked to drop their petitions in a box.

With the announcement of the schedule for rural local body polls, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force across the State and hence the meetings will not be conducted till the elections are over. Petitioners, most of them elderly people, came to the Collectorate at 8.30 a.m. However, officials told them that the programme would not be held and asked them to drop their petitions in the box.

A petitioner from a village in Sathyamangalam block expressed disappointment and said that he started from his house at 6 a.m. to come for the meeting to submit petition seeking old-age pension. Many petitioners, who had travelled over 30 km to 60 km, said that if the announcement had been made earlier, they could have stayed home.

“Travelling for over an hour and unable to meet officials is a big disappointment,” said a 55-year-old woman from Kodumudi.

Meanwhile, urging the State government to sell onions in ration shops, a few persons wearing a garland of onions came to the Collectorate. Later, they dropped their petition in the box and left.

