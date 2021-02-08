Cancellation of gram sabha meeting delays establishment of tribal school in STR buffer zone

Erode

08 February 2021 00:24 IST

The Forest Department has requested the Collector to conduct a special gram sabha meeting

The establishment of a government tribal residential school at Vilankombai is delayed further as the mandatory resolution necessary for starting the school has not been passed due to the cancellation of gram sabha meeting.

The tribal settlements --Vilankombai with 38 families and Kembanur with 10 families -- are located inside the buffer zone of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in T.N. Palayam Range. The villages can be reached only after passing through the six-km forest area from Vinobanagar. The hamlets have no regular schools. A special training centre run under the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) at Vilankombai meets the education needs of children from Classes I to VIII. Since students have to trek 10 km through dense forest to reach the nearest school in Kongarpalayam, most of them discontinue studies and take up menial jobs.

The long demand of the villagers for a school in the hamlet finally saw light on September 11, 2020, when School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan announced the establishment of a school at Vilankombai. The Forest Department had demarcated 50 cents of forest land for setting up the school. However, a resolution needs to be passed in the gram sabha meeting in the Kongarpalayam Panchayat in T.N. Palayam Panchayat Union for starting the school. But due to cancellation of the meeting, setting up of the school is being delayed.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials from the District Education Office had last week identified 34 children at Vilankombai and 10 children at Kembanur for admission to a primary school. They had also issued no-objection certificate for starting the school. The Forest Department had requested District Collector C. Kathiravan to conduct a special gram sabha meeting to pass a resolution to begin the construction of the school.