Cancellation and regulation of train services on April 28

April 26, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

In view of engineering works at a level crossing between Chinna Salem and Pukkiravari Railway Stations in Salem – Virudhachalam section, two train services will be cancelled while one train service will be regulated on April 28.

Train No.06121 Virudhachalam – Salem Junction train, scheduled to leave Virudhachalam at 6.15 a.m. and reach Salem Junction at 9.05 a.m. and Train No.06896 Salem Junction – Virudhachalam train, scheduled to leave Salem Junction at 10.30 a.m. and reach Virudhachalam at 1.15 p.m. were cancelled. Train No.16530 Karaikal – SMVT Bengaluru train, scheduled to reach Salem Junction at 2.45 p.m. will be regulated for 30 minutes at a convenient location on April 28.

In view of engineering works being carried out between Kulithalai – Pettavaithalai railway stations in Karur – Tiruchi stretch, changes will be made in train services on April 28 as given below.

Train No.06882 Karur – Tiruchi Junction train, scheduled to leave Karur at 3.55 p.m. and reach Tiruchi Junction at 5.55 p.m. and Train No.06123 Tiruchi Junction – Karur Train, scheduled to leave Tiruchi Junction at 6.20 p.m. and reach Karur at 8.30 p.m. were fully cancelled on April 28.

Train No.06809 Tiruchi Junction – Erode Train, scheduled to leave Tiruchi Junction at 4.30 p.m. will be regulated for 20 minutes at a convenient location on April 28, the release added.