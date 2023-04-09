ADVERTISEMENT

Cancel SUEZ contract for water supply: CPI

April 09, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The call to cancel the agreement signed between the Coimbatore Corporation and Suez India for the execution of the 24x7 water supply distribution improvement project is on the rise.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) recently petitioned the civic body regarding this, alleging that the smart water meters in Ward 41 were stolen often since they were fixed without any safety equipment.

In the petition, the party claimed, “We have filed several complaints with the police regarding stolen meters, but action has not been taken. Further, the Corporation charges the residents for fitting new apparatus in place of the stolen ones, which is not right. The Corporation must fix meters in all places where they are reported stolen without levying charges.”

Party workers requested to restore the earlier system where water was supplied directly by the Corporation.

