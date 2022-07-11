‘Cancel shifting of Tasmac outlet to location near Salem – Kochi highway’

Residents from Sangothipalayam near Arasur petitioned the District Collector at the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday seeking to cancel the recent shifting of a Tasmac outlet to a place near Salem – Kochi highway.

The petitioners alleged that the Tasmac outlet (No: 1867) was shifted to a location near the highway on July 9 despite the objections raised by residents. They claimed that a public interest petition was filed before the Madras High Court objecting the shifting of the liquor store to the new location and the court issued an order in their favour. However, the Tasmac authorities shifted the outlet to the new location close to the highway. According to them, a Tasmac outlet bearing the number 1821 functioned previously near the new location and it was shifted to Avinashi following opposition from the residents.

Demand for free houses, plots

Members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) sought free housing or land to build houses for the homeless people from Idayarpalayam near Kuniyamuthur and Pillaiyarpuram near Kurichi. The petition said that daily wage workers from the two localities were struggling without own houses. They urged the district administration to provide free houses for them or to allot land for housing. They also claimed that many residents did not not have Aadhaar, family card and voters identity card as they do not have documents for address proof.

Water discharge from STP

A section of residents from Gandhi Managar demanded proper management of water discharged from a sewage treatment plant (STP) in their locality. The petitioners, under the banner Makkal Needhi Maiam, alleged that the discharge of water generated from an STP behind the police station flowed through the locality, putting the residents at the risk of various diseases. They also said that the foul odour from the water was unbearable.