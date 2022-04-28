‘Cancel online registration for ID cards of differently-abled’

Differently-abled persons staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Thursday urging the district administration and the State government to cancel online registration for their identity cards.

Members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers demanded that the district administration conducted weekly grievances redress meetings at all Revenue District Offices here and the identity cards should be provided in these meetings.

They demanded that special meeting on Tuesdays at the District Differently-abled Welfare Office should be continued and that persons with 40% of visual impairment and certified so by doctors must be provided with cards. Once certified, caregivers must be allowed to come and collect their cards instead of differently-abled persons being made to visit government offices multiple times.