Cancel NEET exams: Mutharasan

The NEET should be cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, said R. Mutharasan, State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Salem on Sunday.

Mr. Mutharasan told presspersons that as Board examinations to Classes 10 and 12 have been cancelled in view of the pandemic, NEET must also be cancelled.

The Central government has not acted in an unbiased manner in distribution of vaccines or medical oxygen to States, he felt.

While 16 % of vaccine doses were allotted to Gujarat with about six crore population, only 6 % was allotted to Tamil Nadu with about eight crore population. This was also criticised by various High Courts, he said. The Union government does not have a proper stand regarding vaccination and three rates were permitted for the same vaccine. He demanded the Centre to provide vaccination to all States based on their population.

Mr. Mutharasan said the Union government, which showed great interest in oxygen production at Sterlite copper plant, is not showing similar interest in vaccine production. The Union government planned to sell the vaccine production plant by HLL at Chengalpet and the party had petitioned the Chief Minister to retain it in the public sector and start vaccine production at the facility.

He demanded the Centre to pay the GST dues to the State to overcome the financial crunch and criticised the Centre for hike in fuel prices.

The State government, despite the financial crunch has implemented poll promises like distributing ₹4,000 cash relief. On reopening Tasmac outlets, Mr. Mutharasan said the Chief Minister will take right decision in this regard.