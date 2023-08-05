Cancel GO to modernise LBP canal project, demand farmers in Erode

August 05, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

Urging the State government to cancel the Government Order that paves way for extension, renovation and modernisation of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal and release water in the canal for irrigation on August 15, over 150 farmers staged a demonstration at Anumanpalli in Modakkurichi block here on Saturday.

Farmers under the banner, Keel Bhavani Pasana Pathukappu Iyakkam, said that it is customary to release water from Bhavanisagar dam into the canal for irrigation on August 15 every year. But, Public Works Department (PWD) officials are carrying out various works at 11 places in the canal in the district. They said that the Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and PWD officials have claimed that water would be released in the canal as scheduled, “If so, a Government Order for water release should be issued immediately,” they added.

Farmers said concrete-lining the canal would adversely affect not only farmers, but also the public as drinking water would not be available. “Farmers in the district are opposing the project and are continuously staging a protest,” they said and wanted the Government Order for modernisation works to be cancelled. They raised slogans urging the government to fulfill their demands.

