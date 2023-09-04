Cancel 132 illegally-issued pattas in Coimbatore district by previous govt.: DMK

September 04, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, on Monday, alleged that 132 persons were issued pattas illegally in Coimbatore district during the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam regime, which must be cancelled.

DMK Karamadai Panchayat Union (West Zone) joint deputy secretary Amman P. Duraisamy, in his petition to the Collector, alleged that the 132 persons, who associated with the AIADMK, were issued pattas instead of the those who had applied. “The district administration should look into the issue and grant pattas to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes people, who have been applying for land ownership,” he stated in the petition submitted during the grievances redress meeting.

Avinashi-Athikadavu work stalled

Residents of Pogalur village in Annur block claimed that an individual was not allowing officials to lay a pipeline in his land under the Avinashi-Athikadavu drinking water project. A water pipeline has been installed from Pogalur Panchayat to Kuppanur Panchayat through a link road.

The locals, in their petition to the Collector, alleged that the individual claimed that the land was his and stopped the work recently. “During a meeting at the Panchayat Union office with project engineers and panchayat union members, it was learnt that the solar panels and other equipment set up in a storage facility in Pogalur have been shifted to another location due to this. The project under Jal-Jeevan Mission that is on at Gopirasapuram area in Pogalur, which will benefit 100 farmer families, is blocked as well,” they alleged. They appealed to the Collector to provide drinking water in Pogalur Panchayat immediately.