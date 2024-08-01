Canara Bank to extend tailored products, services to Tiruppur exporters

Current challenges facing the textile sector, exploring potential financial solutions, and outlining strategic partnerships that could bolster the industry’s global competitiveness constituted the agenda of a Mega Exporters Meet conducted by Canara Bank in Tiruppur earlier this week.

Canara Bank is making efforts to provide tailored financial products and services designed to meet the unique needs of textile exporters, said Debashish Mukherjee, Executive Director, Canara Bank, while interacting with participants consisting of key players from the textile industry, including leading manufacturers, exporters, and industry associations.

“We recognise the critical role the textile sector plays in our economy and are committed to offering our support,” Mr. Mukherjee said, and added, “Our goal is to work closely with local businesses to address their financial needs and help them thrive in an increasingly competitive global market.”

Mr. Mukerjee earlier paid floral tributes to the portrait of Ammembal Subba Rao Pai, Founder of Canara Bank.

Senior officials including T.V. Krishna Mohan, General Manager, Madurai Circle; Janardhana Rao, Chief General Manager, Integrated Treasury Wing; Sunil Kumar Yadav, General Manager, MSME Wing; Praveen D Kabra, General Manager, Mid Corporate Credit Wing; and Krishna Prasad, General Manager, Global Trade Processing Centre, were also part of the discussion.

There were also one-on-one meetings with key textile exporters to discuss personalised financial advice and support strategies. The bank officials outlined new initiatives to enhance trade finance, improve access to capital, and support sustainable practices within the industry. Participants expressed optimism about the potential for stronger financial support and strategic partnerships.