Canara Bank disburses loans to micro units

Coimbatore

13 February 2021 00:04 IST

Canara Bank has disbursed loans to seven micro units that have only current account with the bank.

J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, said this was a major demand of the micro units since the lockdown norms were relaxed last year. While the government announced Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises, those units that had bank loans alone benefited.

Hence, the micro units were seeking fresh loans to the industries that had only current account in the bank. There are more than 400 such units that need financial support, he said.

In a welcome move, Canara Bank disbursed ₹ 5 lakh each to three micro units and ₹ 50,000 to four more. These were collateral-free loans.

The bank had given similar loans to three more people one month before.

He urged other banks to come forward and support the micro units that need funds to revive.