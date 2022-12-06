‘Can Care Sanjeevani’ project for underprivileged cancer patients in Coimbatore

  1. EPaper
December 06, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
S.N.R. Sons Charitable Trust Managing Trustee D. Lakshminarayanaswamy launching Rotary Club of Coimbatore Cotton City’s ‘Can Care Sanjeevani’ project at the Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in Coimbatore on Monday.

S.N.R. Sons Charitable Trust Managing Trustee D. Lakshminarayanaswamy launching Rotary Club of Coimbatore Cotton City’s ‘Can Care Sanjeevani’ project at the Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rotary Club of Coimbatore Cotton City’s ‘Can Care Sanjeevani’ project for underprivileged cancer patients, sponsored by H.M.Textiles Private Limited, was launched on Monday by S.N.R. Sons Charitable Trust Managing Trustee D. Lakshminarayanaswamy at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital here, according to a release. Recently, ₹16 lakh from RCC Cotton City Trust was handed over to the hospital.

All including those aided by government schemes can benefit from the project for breast, ovarian and cervical cancer chemotherapy, the release said. H.M Textiles Group MD Manoharlal Jain, Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research Director P. Guhan and RCC Cotton City president Nirov Seth were present.

