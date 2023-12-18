December 18, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ERODE

As an effort to make the services of various government departments easily available to people, camps under ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme began in the district and will be held till January, 2024.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan and Mayor S. Nagarathinam visited the camp held for the residents of Wards 1 to 4 in Corporation’s Zone 1 at a private marriage hall on Bhavani Road. Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity, M.P. Saminathan visited the camp at Chennimalai.

Also Read | T.N. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme in Salem

Officials said services of various departments can be availed for which applications with necessary documents need to be attached. One can submit applications for availing new power connection, change of name in power connection, seeking additional load, name transfer in patta, seeking sub-division, seeking various certificates like heir, community, income, plan approval, name change in property, and drinking water tax, seeking commercial licence, new water or UGSS connection, birth and death certificate solid waste management, fixing tax for vacant land, identity card for street vendors, and services from the departments of rural development, Adi Dravidar Welfare, social welfare, differently abled welfare, labour and MSME. Officials said applications submitted during the camp will be cleared within 30 days.

Camps will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all working days as specified in Corporation, municipalities, town panchayats and areas near the Corporation limits. The camp will be held in rural areas in the second phase for which the date would be announced later.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT