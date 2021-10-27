Camps on Oct. 27, 29

Special camps will be held on October 27 and 29 for those who want to make corrections in the pattas.

An official release said all land document related works had been computerised and patta transfers were also computerised. In this process, there were reports of minor mistakes in the pattas. Camps would be held on Wednesdays and Fridays to correct these mistakes. In Coimbatore district, camps would be held at villages in Coimbatore north, Mettupalayam, Annur, Sulur, Madukkarai, Perur, Pollachi, Annamalai, and Kinathukadavu areas on October 27 and 29.