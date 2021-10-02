Camps for regularisation of unapproved plots in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

02 October 2021 00:22 IST

To provide an opportunity to owners of plots in unapproved layouts to regularise their lands, the Coimbatore Corporation will conduct a camp on October 11.

A release from the civic body said those in possession of unapproved sub-divided sites or plots registered after January 1, 1980 and before October 20, 2016 could make use of the camp that it would hold from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Owners of plots in unapproved layouts where at least one plot owner had obtained the SPF could also make use of the opportunity. While asking the plot owners to attend the camp that would be held in all five zonal offices, the Corporation said at the time of submitting application for regularisation, plot owners should present all relevant documents, pay regularisation fee and development charges.

The release further said that SPF was the number that the Coimbatore Local Planning Authority provided at the time of plot owners applying for regularisation on its website.