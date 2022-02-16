Campaigning to end by 6 p.m. today in Coimbatore

: Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner and Returning Officer Raja Gopal Sunkara has instructed political parties and contestants to end their campaign by 6 p.m. Thursday.

A release from the civic body said he has asked the parties and candidates to comply with the Model Code of Conduct by ending the campaign 48 hours prior to polling. They should not hold public meeting, rallies or door-to-door campaign after Thursday 6 p.m.

The Corporation council with 100 wards goes to polls on Saturday.