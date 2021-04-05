Campaigning for Assembly polls ends in districts

The stage is now set for the polling on April 6

The intense three-week campaigning by the political parties for the Assembly elections ended at 7 p.m. on Sunday and the stage is now set for the polling on April 6.

Though the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on February 26, the delay in formation of alliance and announcement of final candidates for the eight Assembly constituencies in the district left the candidates with less than three weeks to campaign in their respective constituencies. Only after the withdrawal of nominations ended on March 22, candidates stepped into intense campaigning to reach the voters.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami campaigned for six of the party candidates and two of its alliance partners -- BJP and Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) -- in the district.

DMK president M.K. Stalin campaigned for five of the party candidates and three candidates of the alliance parties - - Indian National Congress, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi and Communist Party of India -- in the district.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda campaigned for the party’s Modakkurichi candidate C. Saraswathi at Sivagiri on April 3. Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, Naam Tamilar Katchi founder Seeman, TMC president G.K. Vasan and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin also canvassed for votes in the district.

A total of 128 candidates are in the fray: Erode (East) – 14, Erode (West) - 15, Modakkurichi – 15, Perundurai – 25, Bhavani – 14, Anthiyur – 20, Gobichettipalayam – 19 and Bhavanisagar (Reserved) – six.

In Salem, candidates conducted road shows in their respective constituencies and appealed the public for votes.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami finished his campaign at Edappadi bus stand by 7 p.m.

Tiruchi N. Siva campaigned for DMK candidates R. Rajendran and Selathampatti Rajendran in different parts of the city. Mr.Siva charged that Tamil Nadu, which was in number 1 position in the country during Karunanidhi’s period, had now slipped to last position. He said that the contentious bills like the farm laws and CAA were passed in Parliament due to the AIADMK’s support.