Campaigning ends for urban local bodies election in Erode district

The two-week campaigning by the political parties and independent candidates for the urban local bodies election ended at 6 p.m. in the district on Thursday and the stage is now set for the polling on February 19.

Direct elections were announced for 60 ward councillors in the corporation, 102 ward councillors in four municipalities of Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam, Punjai Puliyampatti and Bhavani and 630 ward members post in 42 town panchayats in the district. With elections to two wards in town panchayats cancelled due to the death of candidates, polling is to take place on Saturday in which 2,724 candidates are in fray.

Intense campaigning began after the final list of contestants was released on February 7. While the DMK and the AIADMK contested along with its alliance partners, the BJP and Naam Tamilar Katchi were contesting alone.

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin campaigned through a video conference from Chennai in which he highlighted the government’s achievements in the last nine months and also listed various projects that were being implemented for the district. Former Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami highlighted the schemes implemented for the district during his campaign in the district. BJP State president K. Annamalai listed the achievements of the Central government.. DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin also canvassed for votes in the district.

Except for public meetings by the party leaders, contestants were on door-to-door campaigns seeking votes.