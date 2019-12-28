Campaigning ends for second phase of local body polls in Erode

Campaigning for the second phase of local body elections to 1,448 posts in seven panchayat unions ended at 5 p.m. here on Saturday.

While seven panchayat unions were covered in the first phase held on Friday, election to 11 district panchayat ward members, 104 panchayat union ward members, 130 village panchayat presidents and 1,203 village panchayat ward members in the unions of Ammapettai, Anthiyur, Bhavani, Bhavani Sagar, Chennimalai, Perundurai and Sathyamangalam are to be held on December 30.

Campaigning intensified after symbols were allotted to the candidates on December 20.

The poll promises included improvement of basic amenities, implementation of Forest Rights Act, and old age pension.

Contestants to panchayats in hilly areas of Bargur in Anthiyur Union, Gundri and Guthiyalathur in Sathyamangalam Panchayat Union faced difficulty in reaching the electors as many hamlets were located in remote areas and access to it was difficult due to poor roads, including Malliamman Durgham in Kadambur hills.

Despite all odds, candidates met electors at Kathirimalai hamlet on Bargur hills after trekking the nine km rough terrain.

As many as 5,42,899 electors, including 2,68,676 men, 2,74,212 women and 11 transgenders are expected to cast their votes in the second phase.