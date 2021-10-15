Coimbatore

15 October 2021 18:51 IST

Ekki pumps has launched “40+ Into the Golden Era” campaign to mark its 40th anniversary.

According to a release, the company will host events during the next one year with its partners, suppliers, dealers and employees. The EKKI Group has a joint venture alliance with Homa of Germany.

Jidoka witnesses growth

Jidoka Technologies, which is in the area of automated cognitive inspection for manufacturing, has witnessed 10x growth this financial year. The demand for fully automated quality inspection for automobile parts manufacturing has driven this growth. With a huge market to cater to the automobile components sector, Jidoka is gearing up in terms of new technologies and skilled manpower to handle these modern tools and techniques, said a release.

