Campaign to seek night train from Coimbatore to Bengaluru

Members from political parties and various organisations on Wednesday collected signatures from passengers at the Coimbatore railway station for a petition demanding night train to Bengaluru and more trains from Coimbatore to southern districts.

The delegation, led by Coimbatore MP and CPI (M) leader P.R. Natarajan, Singanallur MLA N. Karthik of DMK, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee working president Mayura Jayakumar, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam's general secreatary K. Ramakrishnan and Coimbatore District Traders’ Association (non-political) president Manikkam, collected signatures of around 10,000 people.

Mr. Ramkrishnan said the petitions with the signatures of passengers will be sent to the Ministry of Railways and Southern Railway.

“There were more than 10 trains with daily services from Coimbatore to southern districts such as Madurai, Rameswaram and Tirunelveli before the metre gauge track was converted to broad-gauge. Now there are only two trains that connect Coimbatore to Pollachi and Palani on the section.

The petition will reiterate the demand for more trains to southern districts,” he said.

Similarly, passengers from Coimbatore are yet to have a night train to Bengaluru which will be highlighted in the petition.

The demands include change in departure time of Coimbatore-Nagercoil train (22668) from 7.20 p.m. to 9 p.m.